Malaika Arora does not let 'unnecessary' trolling spoil her mind Zainab Nasir | October 24, 2021

Actress Malaika Arora revealed the mantra of dealing with the rampant trolling culture as she sat for a candid chat.



Most celebrities are a victim of excessive unnecessary trolling be it their work or appearance.

Malaika Arora does not pay much heed to the troll comments circulating about her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dabangg star said, "I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It’s certainly challenging, but over the years, I’ve realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be."

She added, "I’ve chosen my happiness over anybody’s opinion about me. With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected. I have built this shield to protect me and my family that keeps me going. I am more certain about keeping my sanity than wasting it on something unsubstantial."

Malaika Arora is spending quite a happy life with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.