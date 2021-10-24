Shah Rukh Khan weighs in on his fame getting best of his children Zainab Nasir | October 24, 2021 Share

Shah Rukh Khan weighs in on his fame getting best of his children

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his ‘biggest fear’ for kids in a throwback video that has been taking rounds on social media lately.



Currently, the actor is facing an emotional trauma since the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

In an old interview with a German TV channel, the Raees star said, “My name could spoil their life and I don't want that to happen.”

He further added,“My biggest fear for my family in life, especially my kids, is that I hope they can live out of my shadow. My biggest fear is my fame. I don't want them to ever fight that and say `oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children.”

“But it's absolutely true that my name could spoil their lives and I don't want that. I would like to be known as their father. I would not like them to be known as my children."

He signed off by saying, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body.”