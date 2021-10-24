Katrina Kaif plays hilarious prank on Akshay Kumar: See Video Zainab Nasir | October 24, 2021 Share

Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious candid video of her co- star Akshay Kumar as he took some time out to rest after the promotions of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.



Katrina Kaif teased Akshay by recording his video while he took a moment out for some sleep.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhoom 3 star posted the video snippet and captioned it, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together itsrohitshetty akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5 th."





In the video, Akshay Kumar was spotted resting his head on Rohit Shetty’s lap enjoying the morning sun.

Akshay ran to save his reputation only to fall down in return.

Responding to Katrina’s prank, Akshay wrote, "Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice."