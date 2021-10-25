Alia Bhatt calls mother Soni Razdan her ‘strength’ in sweet birthday post Sakina Mehdi | October 25, 2021 Share

Alia Bhatt calls mother Soni Razdan her ‘strength’ in sweet birthday post

On Monday, Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post on her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday.

The 28-year-old posted a throwback snap of the veteran actress and wrote a caption alongside that read as, “happy birthday ma my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie.”





In the old photo, Razdan looks absolutely stunning and unrecognizable as she appears to be wearing a white dress with her hair down.