‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Saif Ali Khan spills truth behind his physical change for film

Saif Ali Khan shared some interesting details about his role in the upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.
The teaser of the film left fans in a state of frenzy and a lot of buzz has been created.
In an interview with Mid- Day, the Bhoot Police star said, “I had to gain several kilos but the point was that I have to lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I think back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film. He is now a family man and does not con people anymore. He has settled down and his struggles are real. Once he used to be a legend and now he is a nobody.”
In the film Saif will be essaying the role of a railway ticket collector.
The star will be reuniting with Rani Mukerji after 11 years and he cannot stop gushing over it.