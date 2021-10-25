Deepika Padukone sets gram on fire with breathtaking photos, check out Zainab Nasir | October 25, 2021 Share

Deepika Padukone treated fans with some major winter fashion goals on social media.



The star took to her IG handle and shared a bunch of pictures which could steal hearts of fans.

In the pictures, the Om Shanti Om star donned an oversized jacket with a light blue knitted sweater and bell sleeves.

Her hair was styled in a messy bun with the makeup game on point and captioned it, “Felt cute, might delete later…”, but we only pray that she doesn’t!

Fans flooded her comments section with love and praise and dropped heart and fire emoticons.







