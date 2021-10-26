Here’s why Emraan Hashmi won’t let his son watch scary movies Sakina Mehdi | October 26, 2021 Share

During an interview with The Times of India, Bollywood actor, Emraan Hashmi revealed that his son Ayaan is not allowed to watch horror movies.

The 42-year-old explained, “I saw his reaction to one of my horror films and I understood that he is not made for it.”

He added, “He is very sensitive and I don’t want him to get scared and have bad dreams at night. After watching his reaction I have mostly kept him away from this genre of films.”

Hashmi will be seen next in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.