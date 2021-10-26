Ratna Pathak describes relationship with Naseeruddin Shah as ‘blessing’ Sakina Mehdi | October 26, 2021 Share

During an interview with Indian publication, veteran actor, Ratna Pathak and gave rare insight into relationship with husband Naseeruddin Shah.

The Kapoor and Sons actor shared, “We fell in love and have been inseparable ever since. The first theater play we did together was titled Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak, and that is the story of our life. Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai (laughs).”

She continued, “It’s a relationship, which has been very useful. It is a relationship of equals, of friends, which has been a blessing for us. We became very good friends and stayed very good friends.”

Pathak then told what she likes the most about Shah, she stated, “Everything. His ability to work hard above all. He is an extraordinarily hard-working actor, which inspires and pushes me to do better."

She added, "I am very lazy. Itni hardworking nahi hu. Toh Naseer ki dekha dekhi mein, mujhe bhi mehnat karni hi padti hai (I am not that hardworking, So just like Naseer, I also have to work hard).”