‘Antim: The Final Truth’ trailer: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer offers high-octane action Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 26, 2021 Share

The highly-anticipated trailer of one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood action-drama films, Antim: The Final Truth is out now.

After releasing the two posters of the film, the makers of Antim have finally dropped the trailer on Monday. With pumping action and high-octane background music, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer movie’s trailer has managed to receive positive reactions from audience.

The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood will be sharing the screen space for the first time with his brother-in-law Aayush, who marked his Bollywood debut with 2018 release Loveyatri.

The film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will be released on November 26. It is produced by Salma Khan, mother of Salman, and presented by Salman Khan Films. Khan essays the role of a Sardar policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.

