Dia Mirza flaunts her style posing in son's nature-inspired nursery Zainab Nasir | October 26, 2021 Share

Star Dia Mirza shared glimpses from her son Avyaan Azaad’s nature inspired nursery.



Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza posted a bunch of pictures posing in style.

Sharing the pictures the Salam Mumbai actress wrote, "My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery Nature love reflecting with our wall art by kalakaarihaath."





Dia was seen clad in sky blue coloured jeans paired with a white lace top and hair tied to perfection.

The star's industry friends took to her social media handle and penned down adorable comments.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "That's gorgeous!!!! Hugs to all of you! Gotta come visit soon to meet the little toughie!"

Back in July, Dia shared a special message on social media with her son who was the result of a premature delivery.