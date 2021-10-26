Priyanka Chopra steps out for dinner in Rome

Actress Priyanka Chopra spent a gala evening over dinner with friends in Rome.
Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a bunch of pictures where she was spotted in an all black ensemble with loosely styled hair.
On her stories, Priyanka posted a video snippet strolling around the streets of Rome and captioned it, "Ciao Roma..I Love You bulgari anjula_acharia."
Before her trip to Rome, Priyanka travelled to Spain as she updated fans on her scuba diving plans.
In another photo, the star posed in front of a street art and captioned it, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."
Priyanka was in good spirits as she smiled widely into the camera with her friends.