Jasmin Bhasin praises Aly Goni for his loyal nature: 'I am lucky to have him' Zainab Nasir | October 26, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin opened up on her reaction to other women flirting with boyfriend Aly Goni.



Currently, Jasmin is dating Aly Goni and is in love with his nature.

In a promo of Ladies VS Gentleman, Jasmin said,”I don't feel jealous. I feel nice. ‘Wow, he is so desirable, he is making heads turn. I am so lucky to have him.’”

She added, “I am okay with other girls flirting because my man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.”

Fans were left in a state of frenzy over Jasmin’s cool personality and trusting nature and penned various comments,“Aly you are the luckiest man. She trusts you much. She is so humble.”

Another wrote, “She is so sweet and mature. Give him all freedom and support. Proud of my girl #JasminBhasin #Jasminians."