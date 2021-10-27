Janhvi Kapoor recalls meeting Sara Ali Khan for first time: ‘she behaved like a heroine’ Sakina Mehdi | October 27, 2021 Share

Recently, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture and talked about their friendship.

The Padmaavat actor asked Khan and Kapoor how they became friends to which they said through “common friends”.

But then Janhvi remembered her first encounter with the Kedarnath star, she shared, “I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara’s mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine).”

She continued, “She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend.”