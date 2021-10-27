Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly not hopeful about son Aryan getting bail Sakina Mehdi | October 27, 2021 Share

On Tuesday, Bombay High Court adjourned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea till Wednesday.

Moreover, a source close to the 55-year-old startold India Today that SRK and his wife Gauri Khan are “preparing for a long haul" as they think that their son won’t be getting bail easily.

The family friend stated, “Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won't get bail, and internally, the family is preparing for a long haul.”

The insider added, “The family fears that Aryan might have to stay in jail for longer and that he or the family will not be able to leave the entire case behind them any time soon.”