Esha Gupta opens up about dispute with film director Zainab Nasir | October 27, 2021 Share

Esha Gupta does not stand disrespect : Read More for details

Actress Esha Gupta opened up on facing verbal abuse by a director on sets who used foul language.



Esha did not tolerate such bad conduct and in turn retaliated back with foul words and stormed off the set never to resume shooting.

The actress did not return to the sets until the director apologized to her for his bad behaviour 2 days later.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Raaz 3 actress said, “He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘You are late.’ I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, ‘But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it’s not my fault.’ And he abused me again. That’s it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also.”

She continued, "The second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me. I said, ‘You know what? You are this. Don’t ever talk to me like that or disrespect me.’ I literally said that, I walked out from there.”

''I went back on the sets only when they said sorry to me".

Esha received many calls from her producers and executive producers who wanted to meet her and apologize on behalf of the director.