Kangana Ranaut gets a grand musical welcome in Andaman

Kangana Ranaut received a warm welcome from the staff at her place of stay as she headed to Andaman to kick start shooting for the film Tejas.

Kangana shared glimpses from her work trip on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Tanu Weds Manu star posted insights into her shoot.

In one picture, Kangana was spotted walking towards a helicopter to board for Andaman.

In another photo, the stunning view of the Indian Ocean could be seen from the top.

She donned a white maxi dress with a hat for her travels.

On arriving at Andaman, Kangana was given a musical welcome as the staff lined up to sing a local song for her and was warmly greeted with a bouquet of flowers and coconut water.



