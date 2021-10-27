Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding speculations take internet by storm Zainab Nasir | October 27, 2021 Share

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding speculations have kicked off once again: Reports

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might get hitched this December, according to reports.

A lot of buzz has been created regarding their marriage.

It was said that both the stars had pushed their shoots to next year due to their wedding preparations.

A source told an Indian publication, "Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."

The duo have not yet cleared the air on their marriage rumours.

In September, the couple headed to Jodhpur together in search of wedding venues as per reports.

Back in 2020, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up on tick marking the marriage goal very soon in his life.

The two have been dating for a very long time and often share updates from their personal life.