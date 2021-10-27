Katrina Kaif addresses rumours of her wedding: ‘ I will tell the whole world when it happens’ Zainab Nasir | October 27, 2021 Share

Katrina Kaif addresses rumours of her wedding: ‘ I will tell the whole world when it happens’

Actress katrina Kaif gave a cryptic response to rumours about her winter wedding with Vicky Kaushal.



Katrina’s marriage rumours have been taking rounds all over social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Raajneeti actress said, “ The day I decide to get married, I will tell the whole world about it.”

She continued, “When you decide to get married, and are prepared to tell the world that ‘we are making a commitment’, you become comfortable with people talking about it. I want everyone in the world to attend my wedding.”

Further adding, Katrina stated, “A private person [like me] doesn’t like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationship and love. And if that (being silent) is misconceived as arrogance, then it’s the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me].”

Katrina has been rumoured to be dating Vicky since 2019 and according to reports have been planning over a winter wedding.