Shraddha Kapoor does not let ‘personal gossip’ disrupt her focus on work

Actress Shraddha Kapoor avoids letting her personal life take over her professional career as she opened up about in a heart to heart conversation.



Lately, rumours about Shraddha’s marriage with a photographer Rohan Shreshtha have been making rounds on social media but the actress paid no heed to it and refused to comment on it.

In an interview with Hindustan times, the Baaghi actress said, “I am very much here. I have been filming for my film with Luv (Ranjan; director) sir. I am really looking forward to it coming out next year.”

Shraddha continued,“I don’t think all this takes away the focus from my work because I have never really spoken much about my personal life anyway.”

Shraddha Kapoor hesitates on revealing details about her personal life so openly.