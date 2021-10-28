‘Ganapath’: Tiger Shroff all charged up for longest schedule shoot Zainab Nasir | October 28, 2021 Share

Actor Tiger Shroff has been stationed in London for extensive shooting of the film Ganapath for a period of 3 months.



After wrapping up long shooting schedule for Heropanti 2 in the UK Tiger has geared up for the shoot of Ganapath.

A source told Pink Villa saying,"Tiger is now onto his next, he recently left for London to shoot his upcoming film Ganapath.This is one of the longest schedules he is going for, as he will be stationed there for 3 months, all occupied in sets of his next and it will be quite exhausting too with many action sequences in the schedule."

Tiger will star alongside Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon in the film Ganapath.