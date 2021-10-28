‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil': Virat Kohli fawns over Anushka's character in film Zainab Nasir | October 28, 2021 Share

Cricketer Virat Kohli revealed he was attracted to his wife Anushka Sharma’s character in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.



The film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocked 5 years today which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

In an interview with Vogue India, Virat said, “Her role as Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil continues to be my all-time favourite. She played that character not just effortlessly, but with a conviction that made me fall in love with her even more. Anushka is clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. She gives 100 per cent to any project.”





The film was a mix of love, friendship and heartbreak,a story of one sided love which grew stronger by every passing day.

Fans gushed over Virat’s love and support for Anushka in her career.