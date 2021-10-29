Emraan Hashmi recalls ‘most frightening’ childhood experience Sakina Mehdi | October 29, 2021 Share

During an interview with Indian Express, Bollywood actor, Emraan Hashmi talked about his latest horror film Dybbuk and revealed he himself has witnessed supernatural activity as a child.

Hashmi will be seen starring alongside Nikita Dutta in Dybbuk. While talking about the title of the film, the former said, “It is an unusual title which means ghost and is perfect as it defines our film. We have done away with the supernatural clichés which we see in horror films. It is an extremely unpredictable film."

He added, "I had watched the original three years back and loved it. It really left me intrigued and what Jay had done with placing the world of horror and adding the Jews’ beliefs and culture. Honestly, I did not even know about it, and you would be surprised that there actually exists a dybbuk box. So it’s not completely fiction.”

The 42-year-old revealed that during his childhood he once heard exorcism happening which left him scared, he shared, “I cannot link it with supernatural as there are somethings which have no explanation. My mother followed Christianity and would regularly take me to the church. When I was about seven-eight, we had gone for a sermon, and an exorcism was happening in there. I didn’t see but heard it, and I don’t know if it was a man or a woman. However, at that age, or any age, it was pretty much the most frightening thing.”