Emraan Hashmi narrates scary tale from past : ‘It was very frightening’ Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Emraan Hashmi narrates scary tale from past : ‘It was very frightening’

Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up on a terrifying experience from his childhood as he sat down for an interview.



During childhood days, Emraan witnessed ‘exorcism’ and called it the most ‘frightening’ thing ever.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Murder 2 actress said, “I cannot link it with supernatural as there are somethings which have no explanation. My mother followed Christianity and would regularly take me to the church. When I was about seven-eight, we had gone for a sermon, and an exorcism was happening in there. I didn’t see but heard it, and I don’t know if it was a man or a woman. However, at that age, or any age, it was pretty much the most frightening thing.”

Emraan added, “I am quite a rational person and it would be arrogant on my part to say that the supernatural does not exist.”

“In Bollywood there are studios that are haunted and I even heard a story of 'a dancer in Mukesh Mills being possessed during a shoot.”

Previously, the star revealed that he does not allow his son Ayaan to watch Hindi films as it could trigger him.