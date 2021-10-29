Netizens bash Ayesha Omer for her outfit choice at Filmfare awards Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Actress Ayesha Omer landed in trouble for her bold dressing at Filmfare awards in Dubai last night.



The diva looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a silver outfit with hair tied to the back neatly.

Despite looking super chic, the actress faced immense backlash for her inappropriate dressing.

Netizens bashed her and penned degrading comments.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress was spotted spending a ‘ gala’ time at the award show.

In one picture she was seen standing among her friends giving off goofy expressions as she looked into the camera.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses from the star studded event.