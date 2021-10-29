‘Sardar Udham’: Vicky Kaushal expresses mixed feelings over selection process for film Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Actor Vicky Kaushal reacted after his film Sardar Udham could not make it to the Oscars.



The jury members made the final decision and Vicky respected the selection process, did not go against it.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said, “Everybody has the right to their opinion. We have a jury [comprising] experts in cinema. They made a selection, and we have to respect that selection. I haven't seen the Tamil film, but Shoojitda (Sircar) has seen it and is gung-ho about it. I am sure it's the best decision taken for Indian cinema to be on a global platform. We should now root for the film that is selected, and hope that it brings us glory.”

For those unversed, Indraadip Dasgupta was the jury member who made the selection decision.

Previously, Dasgupta had revealed to the Leading Daily why she chose not to include Sardar Udham in India's Oscar list, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

Another stated, “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

The jury members pointed out numerous flaws in the film.