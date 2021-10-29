‘Ek Villain Returns’: John Abraham calls his upcoming film superhit Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Star John Abraham initially completed shooting for the film Ek Villain Returns and related his experience.



The star wrapped up his portion of the film this Wednesday alongside Arjun kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

In a statement, the Batla House actor said, “There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true. I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, the production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands.”





The director Mohit Suri praised Abraham’s work ethics and said, “It has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie. John and I both started our careers in the same company and I always wanted to work with him and, finally, I got that opportunity. I’ve had a great experience on and off the set while working with him.”

The film Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on 8 July, 2022.