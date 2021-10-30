Shilpa Shetty hits 23 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans for love & support Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 30, 2021 Share

Bollywood fitness diva Shilpa Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed on social media and she has crossed 23 million Instagram followers mark.

The Hungama 2 actress turned to the Facebook-owned app on Friday and shared a story celebrating the milestone. She also thanked her fans for their love and support.

She wrote, “23 million. Thank you for your continued love, support and prayers my lovely InstaFam!.”

The actress, who is also a judge on a reality dance show, Super Dancer, is an active social media user and often shares her work out and daily routine posts to update her fans.

She recently shared a video from the gym with an inspiring note. “You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It!,” she wrote.





“When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened,” shared the actress in her Monday motivation post.

On the work front, the Dhadkan actress will be seen next in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film’s cast also includes Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.