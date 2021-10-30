Kajol drops her ‘Cruella’ inspired Halloween look, ‘Happy Halloween witches’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 30, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Kajol has taken internet by storm as she shared a glimpse of her Halloween look on social media. The diva is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures as she channeled Disney villain Cruella’s look for this year’s Halloween.

Taking an inspiration from Emma Stone's Disney movie Cruella, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress turned to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a black and white ensemble.





“Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool," wrote the starlet in a black and white gown with a slit, paired with black heels.

She took her Cruella inspired look at the red carpet of Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night awards ceremony in Dubai.





Kajol's Halloween photo was quick to receive love from fans around the world, many of who also dropped heart emoticons.