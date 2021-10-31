Bollywood stars react as Aryan Khan returns to Mannat after spending 22 days in jail Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 31, 2021 Share

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan finally walked out of Arthur Road Jail on Saturday.

The 23-year-old star kid returned to his Bandra West home, Mannat, two days after the Bombay high court granted him bail on October 28 and after spending 22 days behind bars in the cruise drugs abuse case.

While Aryan's release has been a sigh of relief for family, especially his parents, fans around the world also celebrated the big day.

A large number of crowd also gathered outside SRK’s Mumbai home with fire crackers and drums to celebrate Aryan's return.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars Urmila Matondkar, Neelam Kothari and R. Madhavan shared their sentiments on the occasion.

