Aamir Khan pays moving tribute to late Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 31, 2021

The tragic news of the death of Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar took internet by storm on Friday. Millions of actor’s fans and celebrities took to their social media handle and paid rich tributes to the late Kannada star.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also condoled the tragic demise of Puneeth, who died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.

In a statement, the Dhoom 3 star said, “Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion.”

Puneeth, 46, is fondly called 'Appu' by his friends and fans after he received massive love as lead actor in film Appu (2002).





The Dangal actor further said, “Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us.” He continued, “May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family,” followed by folded hands emoticon.

Puneeth was associated with the Indian cinema since he was a child. He had marked his debut in 2002 Appu. The actor was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which came out in April earlier this year.

His other notable performances include, Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra. He will be cremated with full state honors on Sunday, October 31.