Kareena Kapoor Khan shares snaps from Rajasthan vacay with 'love of her life' Taimur Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 31, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor-Khan is currently in Rajasthan and the actress is making sure to spend some quality time with her family. On Sunday, the Good Newwz actress treated her fans with some adorable snaps from her trip.

The Veere Di Wedding actress turned to her Instagram on Saturday and shared snaps of herself taking a stroll and sharing adorable time with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

In one of the photo, Kareena was spotted wandering around a monument in the city. "Hangin around," she captioned her photo with a heart emoticon. For her day out, the fashion icon opted for a white t-shirt paired with blue denims.

In another photo, Kareena's son Tamur was seen sitting on a platform over a flight of stairs. 'With the love of my life," captioned the Jab We Met actress on her toddler's adorable photo.

She also posted a video of her slaying in her pink and green floral print Kaftaan dress. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “#KaftanSeries continues… #DesertRose edition.”







