Ranveer Singh's 'Autumn Prince' look takes internet by storm Zainab Nasir | October 31, 2021

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a sherwani ahead of the wedding season in India.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star dropped 2 breathtaking pictures and captioned it "Sherwani SZN is here.”





Ranveer donned a floral embroidered sherwani with perfectly done hair.

His die- hard fans took to the comments section and penned sweet words for the star on his look.

Arjun Kapoor called Ranveer the "Autumn prince’’ while Anushka Dandekar wrote, "Handsome" along with a fire emoticon.