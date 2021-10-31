Ananya Panday back in ‘work spirits’ after multiple NCB visits Zainab Nasir | October 31, 2021 Share

Actress Ananya Panday has resumed work after a long investigation in Aryan Khan’s drug case as she was papped stepping out of a dubbing studio.



Recently, the actress was caught up in an investigation as she was summoned by the NCB thrice because her name appeared in Aryan Khan’s chats.

With Aryan’s bail, the matter has now subsided and Ananya has finally returned back in work mode.

The actress looked vibrant in a pink coloured kurta with no-makeup.

Ananya has a couple of exciting projects lined up in her kitty.