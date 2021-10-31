‘ Tejas’ : Kangana Ranaut completes shooting for 'Tejas' Zainab Nasir | October 31, 2021 Share

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed gratitude on wrapping up shoot for the film Tejas.



Kangana made the official announcement in the form of a video snippet.

In the film, the actress essayed the role of an Indian Air Force officer and gushed over being blessed with the great honour.

In the video, Kangana was dressed in the army officer uniform at the beach scribbling the name of ‘ Tejas’ and captioned it “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier and a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.





Recently, Kangana won her 4th National Film Award and was deeply excited over gaining recognition for her achievements.