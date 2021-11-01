Katrina Kaif does not believe in holding grudges from past: here's what she said Zainab Nasir | November 01, 2021 Share

Actress Katrina Kaif revealed not holding grudges against people despite having a rocky past with them.



Katrina always managed to have cordial relationships with those who were not good to her.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, the Raajneeti actress said, “What’s in the past is in the past. I understand where they are coming from and I think that’s what a deep friendship is. And I don’t want to hold anything. I am not gonna hold on to that as in keeping the fire, it’s all the fire. I am not going to do that because I don’t have space for it. But maybe our equation will be a little more just, it will be pleasant. It might not be as deep as it was. I think for me that is the differentiating thing like for people who have been there and have really gone out of their way for you, those are the deep connections you form and the other people you had a rocky past with, I still believe in having a good relationship with them. And it’s not for anyone else, but because it is heavy to carry that around. Maybe not for other people but I promise you for me it is heavy.”

Katrina concluded, “There is no point in regret. What are we going to do? Can you put me back there? Can we change it? No, it’s done, it’s gone and that’s really something which I try to live by and also something which I feel is important and just makes you an easy and happier person.”