‘Doctor G’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh starrer release dates out now

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G to premiere in summer next year in June.
Fans have been patiently waiting to see the duo flaunt their chemistry on screen.
Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a still from the film with his co-star.
In the picture, they both donned a white medical coat posing from the hospital and captioned it, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as rakulpreet shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG”.
This will be Ayushmann and Rakul’s first collaboration together and have clicked right away since they enjoy a certain brand of humour.