Inside Aishwarya Rai's poolside birthday bash with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai’s name has been synonymous with describing someone beautiful and stunning. The gorgeous diva turned a year older as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday (November, 1).

While fans and friends showered the starlet with love, later on Monday, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses of her birthday celebrations with her family.

The former Miss World shared a picture from her birthday bash with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. “Love you forever and beyond,” Aishwarya captioned her post, adding a bunch of heart emoticons.





On her special day, the Devdas actress donned a one-shoulder printed dress and accessorized it with a floral tiara. The mother-daughter duo wore matching floral tiara's as they pose for the picture together with Abhishek.

She also posted another picture, in which she was seen cuddling up with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya, who wore a pink rose in her hair. “Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings,” she captioned the post.





The Guru actor also wished his wife on her special day. Taking to his IG handle, Abhishek shared a picture, in which Aishwarya can be seen sitting by the pool, dressed in a printed outfit. The Ludo star penned a heartfelt note for her, saying, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you."





Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in April, 2007. The have co-starred in several films including Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others.

On the work front, the Taal actress, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s highly-anticipated epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. It is slated to release next year.

She will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with husband Abhishek in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun.