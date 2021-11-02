Richa Chadha lauds OTT platforms for exploring talent Zainab Nasir | November 02, 2021 Share

Actress Richa Chadha talked about digital platforms and how it will continue to evolve with time as she sat down for a candid chat.



The actress has been really selective in regards to her OTT projects.

OTT platforms have gained wide recognition for welcoming new talent and diversifying content.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Richa said, "All those who said that OTT can't replace films are now scouting and running around to make OTT projects and expedite. OTT is the present and the future and it will keep evolving and expanding. With the entry of global giants into India, I think the overall standard of series will only improve."

The actress added, "It has brought a lot of amazing talent - like Prateik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat and, (has) given the audience a chance to view their favourite actors like Shefali Shah and Manisha Koirala in newer roles. This is not to say that the cinema experience is now a thing of the past. No. I believe both will co-exist.”

