Farah Khan feels blessed on receiving UAE permanent visa: ‘It feels good’ Zainab Nasir | November 02, 2021 Share

Bollywood star Farah Khan expressed excitement over being offered the golden visa of UAE.



The actress gushed over the honour she received for her massive contribution to the Indian cinema and her achievements.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her picture posing with the golden visa and captioned it saying, "However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated ... I'm so honoured to receive the Golden Visa in uaetexpo at expo2020dubai. For my contribution to #indiancinema, for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission 4 supporting the creative people filmdubai aljanahi."





Apart from Farah, other famed celebrities also received the UAE visa.