Shahid Kapoor highlights importance of time keeping Zainab Nasir | November 03, 2021

Shahid Kapoor highlights importance of time keeping: ' Man alone chimes the hour'

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared words of wisdom about timekeeping on social media.



Shahid is an active social media user who keeps his fans motivated with his thoughtful quotes about life in general.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor penned golden words by Mitch Albom which read, “Try to imagine a life without timekeeping. You probably can’t. You know the month, the year, the day of the week. There is a clock on your wall or the dashboard of your car. You have a schedule, a calendar, a time for dinner or a movie. Yet all around you, timekeeping is ignored. Birds are not late. A dog does not check its watch. Deer do not fret over passing birthdays. Man alone measures time. Man alone chimes the hour. And because of this, man alone suffers a paralysing fear that no other creature endures. A fear of time running out”.

This quote would be a lesson for those who take time for granted.