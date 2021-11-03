Vicky Kaushal pens a heartfelt note for his parents on their anniversary Zainab Nasir | November 03, 2021 Share

Vicky Kaushal pens a heartfelt note for his parents on their anniversary: ‘ Quite a special day’

Actor Vicky Kaushal paid a loving tribute to his parents on their 35th wedding anniversary and shared beautiful family moments on social media.



It was a double celebration for the family as it marked Vicky’s mother's 60th birthday as well.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and posted a picture hugging his parents as they smiled widely into the camera.

In the picture, Vicky donned a striped shirt paired with denim jeans and captioned it, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest” along with a heart emoticon.





The family looked extremely happy together.

Fans showered his post with love and praise.