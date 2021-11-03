Kajol’s response in latest Q&A session wins hearts Zainab Nasir | November 03, 2021 Share

Kajol’s response in latest Q&A session wins hearts

Actress Kajol did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday and this left netizens surprised as to what could be the reason behind this.



Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are considered as the most iconic and loved couple of the Bollywood industry.

The actress in a Q&A session responded to the public’s query over this issue.

One fan asked, “Why u didn’t wish SRK?”

To this the Dilwale actress responded, “What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home.”

The stars have featured together in numerous projects and have always been admired for their on screen chemistry.



