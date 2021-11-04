Kareena Kapoor, family celebrate festivities of Diwali in Rajasthan Zainab Nasir | November 04, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor flew to Rajasthan last week as the family planned to celebrate Diwali with their usual fervour.



Kareena showcased a picture of Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh on Instagram from the lawns of the palace while they spent quality time surrounded by toys on a mat. She captioned the picture "Love and light."

This would be Jeh’s first Diwali and Kareena included her fans on the occasion by posting a sneak peek on social media.

They planned on be back in Mumbai soon after Diwali was over.

Lately, Kareena had posted a picture of Taimur as he relaxed by the poolside.







