Kareena Kapoor, family celebrate festivities of Diwali in Rajasthan

Kareena Kapoor flew to Rajasthan last week as the family planned to celebrate Diwali with their usual fervour.
Kareena showcased a picture of Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh on Instagram from the lawns of the palace while they spent quality time surrounded by toys on a mat. She captioned the picture "Love and light."
This would be Jeh’s first Diwali and Kareena included her fans on the occasion by posting a sneak peek on social media.
They planned on be back in Mumbai soon after Diwali was over.
Lately, Kareena had posted a picture of Taimur as he relaxed by the poolside.