Ananya Panday heats up gram this Diwali with her smile: See Pics Zainab Nasir | November 05, 2021 Share

Actress Ananya Panday stunned in a white ethnic outfit and celebrated Diwali in great fervour with family.



India is lit up for Diwali festivities after 2 years of constant lockdown and chaos amid the pandemic.

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday took to the gram and shared glimpses from her celebrations and captioned it, “Happy Diwali from Me and Mine to You and Yours !!! Love and Light Health and Happiness #gratitude”.





In the picture, Ananya smiled widely into the camera as she stood among her parents and sister Rysa Panday.

The Khaali Peeli actress opted for a simple look this Diwali with minimal makeup.

They could be seen as one happy family.