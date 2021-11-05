Sonam Kapoor makes mouth-watering ladoos for Anand Ahuja on Diwali Zainab Nasir | November 05, 2021 Share

Sonam Kapoor makes mouth-watering ladoos for Anand Ahuja on Diwali

Actress Sonam Kapoor made luscious homemade ladoos for her husband Anand Ahuja amid Diwali celebrations in London.



The Bollywood diva found own way of making her Diwali special in foreign land as she was away from her home in India.

The Neerja star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video snippet preparing ladoos and penned it with a heartwarming caption, “May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy.”





As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered around a million likes.

Ahuja took to her comments section and wrote a cute comment praising his wife, “Your voice is dreamy sonam Kapoor just like those ladoooos.”

Sonam’s industry friends also showered love on her.