Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone’s ethnic look Zainab Nasir | November 05, 2021 Share

Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone’s ethnic look

Ranveer Singh fell in love with Deepika Padukone’s eye for fashion this Diwali as she flaunted her look on social media.



Deepika has always won hearts with her style and this time also she did not miss the chance to make heads turn.

The Om Shanti Om actress took to Instagram and shared two pictures showcasing her Diwali look and captioned, “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!”





In the pictures Deepika donned an onion pink embroidered dress paired with beautiful silver earrings.

Her long tresses added more to the beauty of her outfit.

Ranveer Singh could not take his eyes off her and penned an adorable compliment saying, “Baby baby baby” along with heart eyes emoticons.