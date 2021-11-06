Bollywood On Athiya Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul makes their relationship official with loved up pics By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 06, 2021

After months of speculation, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, who have been a rumoured couple for a long time, have just made things Instagram official on Friday.

As the Hero actress marked her 29th birthday on Nov.5, the Indian batsman made her big day more special. Rahul, 29, took to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable loved-up pictures featuring himself with his ladylove Athiya.





Sharing the adorable pictures, he captioned it, “Happy birthday my (red heart emoticon) athiyashetty”. The actress too responded to his sweet post with a white heart and a globe emoticon.

Soon after he shared the pictures on his Instagram, fans and fellow celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Sania Mirza dropped love and red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team registered a thumping win over Scotland in the on-going ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. KL Rahul scored a quick half-century, while ladylove Athiya was seen cheering for him from the stands.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.