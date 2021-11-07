Bollywood Parineeti Chopra gives perfect winter vibes from Kargil getaway: Photos By Zainab Nasir | November 07, 2021

Parineeti Chopra gives perfect winter vibes from Kargil getaway

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared breathtaking pictures from Kargil which created a massive buzz online.



After her Nepal outing, Parineeti headed to Kargil for a shoot and once again made heads turn with a picturesque view of snow clad mountains and her stunning winter ready pictures and snippets.





Parineeti flaunts her winter look in a purple trench coat paired with comfortable attire.

The Ishaqzaade star seems to be having a great time at Kargil as she enjoyed her snowy outings.





Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a bunch of pictures from her getaway and captioned it, “Live.. Truly live.. Make memories from moments.. Keep the peace.. Cutout everything and everyone that brings negativity.”



The actress could not stop gushing over the scenic beauty of Kargil.

