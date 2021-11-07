Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana emphasizes need to make internet a safe space: Here's what he said By Zainab Nasir | November 07, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana urged the public to make the internet a better place especially for children.



Ayushmann is part of a global campaign that wants to bring a change in the toxic trend of social media.

In an interview with Pink Villa, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star shared, "Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in the present day it also happens online. In the case of cyberbullying, children are often not sure of how and where to access help, whether the bullying originates from people they know in school, in their communities or strangers on the internet."

"As parents, teachers and family members, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that all children are aware of how to stay safe online, to create a safe space where children who experience online violence do not hesitate to seek help."

He concluded, "Together, let us make the internet a safer place."