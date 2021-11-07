Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ crosses 20 million views By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 07, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and glam queen Katrina Kaif have set the screens on fire with the latest version of hit 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from film Sooryavanshi.

The song, which was released on November 6, has undoubtedly grabbed all the eyeball as it has crossed over 20 million views within 24 hours.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress has also claimed that her Tip Tip Barsa Pani is the most watched video worldwide in the past 24 hours.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the motion poster of the song after it amassed over 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.





“20 million + views,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Tip Tip is the most watched video worldwide in the past 24 hrs. Trending now on Youtube!”

Over one million fans have reacted to Katrina’s post where she made the big claims.

Dressed in metallic silver saree, the Dhoom 3 starlet has perfectly recreated the hook step of Raveena Tandon from iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

The original number was part of 1994 film Mohra, also starring Akshay in the lead role.

Earlier, Katrina took to her Instagram and announced the release of the full song, a day after the release of Sooryavanshi in cinemas.





She captioned it as, “Nothing like dancing in the rain. Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Full song out now.”